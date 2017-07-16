GST and our food

At the stroke of midnight on July 1, 2017, the government launched what is billed as the “biggest tax reform” since India’s Independence. The goods and services tax (GST) is designed to bring the country into a common single market. For public health, a big bang impact of the GST is the tax on “sugar-sweetened aerated and flavoured water”, which is now pegged at 40 per cent. These beverages, which include all the colas and such junk drinks, with high sugar and hardly any nutrients, will have an additional 12 per cent cess over the luxury tax slab ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?