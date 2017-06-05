GST another growth enabler for Titan

Jewellery makers like Titan Company (Titan), PC Jeweller and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) were among the biggest gainers in trade on Monday as the 3 per cent tax rate on gold and gold jewellery under the goods and services tax (GST) was lower than expectations of 4 per cent and close to the prevailing rate of 2.5 per cent. In addition, these companies can also avail of input tax credit (not available in the pre-GST regime), which means the total savings on the rate front is a good 150 basis points for these companies. Most of these players are likely to pass on these benefits to the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?