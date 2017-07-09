GST: CBEC's tardiness on export rules

For exporters, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime started on July 2 with no idea on how to remove their goods for shipment. As the days went by, many of the issues got sorted but some remain. Last Monday, exporters found the Central Board of Excise and Customs’ (CBEC) circular no. 26/2017-Customs dated July 1 on its website. It outlined the procedure for claiming refund of tax paid on export goods and refund of unutilised Input Tax Credit (ITC) on account of exports under a bond or undertaking. The circular also prescribed a new procedure for mandatory self-sealing ...