GST: Conceptual and other misconceptions removed

The goods and services tax (GST) is about a month old. Its introduction was smoother than expected. There are various types of criticism from economists, analysts, industries and traders, which I shall discuss here. Coming to the views of the economists, I find surprisingly quite an amount of lack of understanding on their part. One eminent economist has said in a seminar that there is only one federal country, Canada, which has GST. He is unaware that there is value-added tax (VAT)/GST in countries like Brazil, Australia, Russia and China. In fact, Brazil ...