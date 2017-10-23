GST harassment

This refers to “ rate structure needs rejig: Adhia” (October 23). The goods and services tax (GST) was introduced on July 1, 2017, with fanfare. Maybe the government was in a hurry to add a feather in its cap, or perhaps it wanted to nullify the backlash received post- of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. As many found it difficult to comply with the provisions of the Act, the government thankfully made a few good changes in its provisions. The PM and the FM have also gone on record to say that the would undergo further changes as time demands.

Now, the revenue secretary has admitted that it would take a year’s time to stabilise the system. All this goes to prove that the government had not done its ground work properly. Had the government accepted a few good suggestions (such as maximum rate of tax at 18 per cent) made by the Opposition parties before introducing a new tax regime altogether, the public could have been spared the harassment undergone so far and likely in future before the takes its final shape.

Ramanath Nakhate Mumbai



