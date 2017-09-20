JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Pain ahead for realty, housing finance players
Business Standard

GST pulls crowds, not Ind-AS

Accounting standards are something businesses here feel their headquarters will take care of

Business Standard 

When an expert on Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS), the new financial reporting standard, arrived in Ahmedabad for an industry master class on the subject, he was dismayed to find the attendance was thin. When he asked the organisers why the event didn’t evoke much interest, he was offered an interesting explanation: “Had this been a master class on GST, be assured there would have been a full house. Accounting standards are something businesses here feel their headquarters will take care of.”
First Published: Wed, September 20 2017. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%