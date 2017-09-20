When an expert on Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS), the new financial reporting standard, arrived in Ahmedabad for an industry master class on the subject, he was dismayed to find the attendance was thin. When he asked the organisers why the event didn’t evoke much interest, he was offered an interesting explanation: “Had this been a master class on GST, be assured there would have been a full house. Accounting standards are something businesses here feel their headquarters will take care of.”
GST pulls crowds, not Ind-AS
Accounting standards are something businesses here feel their headquarters will take care of
Business Standard Last Updated at September 20, 2017 22:16 IST
