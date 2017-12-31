GST: What 2018 could have in store

The year 2017 will always be remembered as a GST (goods and services tax) year, arguably the most important reform of our times.

Despite being far from perfect, the GST can be called a 'reasonable success'. Industry supported it, commodity prices have been in control and the tax base has expanded with over two million new registrants. The GST Council has been quick to respond to challenges and course corrections have been made, including those on rate rationalisation and easing of the compliance burden, particularly for smaller businesses. Frequency of these ...