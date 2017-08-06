GST will test investors' patience

The textile industry in Surat went on strike as the goods and services tax (GST) was implemented. So did the fireworks and match industry in Sivakasi. Both have strong connects to the informal economy and both will lack offsets for the unorganised elements in their respective value chains. The tax incidence for these will rise with GST. Any business which has a large number of unorganised inputs will see a rise in tax incidence. The business must pay out for GST, without corresponding offsets for the informal parts of the chain. The service sector will be affected by this ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?