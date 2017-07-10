Guessing game

The National Democratic Alliance had kept everyone guessing about the name of its presidential candidate. It had led to much speculation among its political opponents. Trinamool Congress office staff and party leaders at its Kolkata headquarters had held a pot luck to identify the possible candidate. Not one of the two dozen people who participated in the gathering had got it right with NDA surprising everyone by announcing the name of Ram Nath Kovind.



The TMC members plan to hold a similar pot luck to guess the vice-presidential candidate.