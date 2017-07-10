TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Analysis: How IndiGo stands to strike gold with Air India's global business
Business Standard

Guessing game

TMC members plan to hold a similar potluck to guess the vice-presidential candidate

Business Standard 

The National Democratic Alliance had kept everyone guessing about the name of its presidential candidate. It had led to much speculation among its political opponents. Trinamool Congress office staff and party leaders at its Kolkata headquarters had held a pot luck to identify the possible candidate. Not one of the two dozen people who participated in the gathering had got it right with NDA surprising everyone by announcing the name of Ram Nath Kovind. 
 
The TMC members plan to hold a similar pot luck to guess the vice-presidential candidate.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements