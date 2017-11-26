H-1B visa issue: How Indian IT ends up at wrong end of the stick

US president Donald Trump’s election promise to protect American jobs moved a step closer with the judicial committee of US House of Representatives approving The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act (HR 170).

The Bill, proposing to further curb the issue of H1-B visas, has a sting in its tail for Indian industry, creating an “unequal playing field” among information technology (IT) services and outsourcing companies targeting the US market. It would be a while before the legislation reaches the White House for a final presidential nod. However, the broad contours ...