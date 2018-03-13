Hairbrained idea: Capping air fares will be counterproductive

A parliamentary standing committee has sought the capping of air fares on the grounds that airlines are charging more than 10 times the advance booking fare.

In a recent report, the committee on transport, tourism and culture also noted that the deregulated environment did not mean “unlimited freedom of exploitation”, and urged the civil aviation ministry to intervene as some airlines were charging more than 10 times the advance booking fare around festivals and for ticket purchases made closer to the date of travel. The committee is of the view that dynamic pricing, or the ...