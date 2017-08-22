Handicapped by short tenures

One of the situations the makers of the Constitution seem to have left out to consider is the tenure of chief justices of India, leaving it to be evolved through convention. Thus, we have three chief justices this year, the present one’s eight-month term ending this week. There have been judges with only 41, 35, or 17 days while one had a run of more than seven years. According to convention, the senior-most judge is elevated when the incumbent retires, irrespective of the length of tenure. Several jurists have suggested a fixed, longer tenure for chief justices, so that they ...