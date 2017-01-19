Happy to move

The in Bengaluru moved to a new rented address on Thursday — the LIC Building on St Marks Road. The day’s proceedings at the tribunal started with the pronouncement of the verdict in the three-year-old case of liquor baron Vijay Mallya and the State Bank of India; there was reason for cheer among lawyers and advocates, too.

Glad to shift to a new office, lawyers were seen clicking selfies and trying out the new chairs. Several lawyers were seen trying to guess the cost of the chair of the presiding judge. The camera flashes ended after he said, “Now, let’s get to business as usual.”