Has Uday lessened India's power mess?

There are some positive signs, but one cannot say it has made a positive difference

On November 20, 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government launched the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (Uday) to improve the operational and financial efficiency of the state power distribution companies (discoms), with the outcomes to be measured through (a) reduction of aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses to 15 per cent in 2018-19 and (b) reduction in gap between average cost of supply (ACS) and average revenue realised (ARR) to zero by 2018-19. The government has designed several interventions to achieve these outcomes. These include: (a) taking over by the ...

Anand P Gupta