Hassan Rouhani gifts PM Modi Persian copies of Panchatantra, Mahabharata

is known to gift foreign dignitaries, particularly heads of state and government he meets, a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. Modi had gifted a copy to former US president Barack Obama on his first visit to that country after becoming Prime Minister. On his visit to Tokyo, the PM had gifted a copy to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Emperor Akihito.

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Indian PM met for talks. Rouhani gifted Modi an animated version of Kalila wa-Dimna, a Persian translation of the Panchatantra, and a copy of the Mahabharata in Persian to the PM. The official Twitter handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted the photograph of the moment Rouhani offered his gift to the PM.