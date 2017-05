Striking a fine balance between environmental sustainability and growth can be like following the rules of cricket, said former cricketer Just as constant practice helps a cricketer be ready to face surprises in a big match, Kumble said, a “hybrid mindset” to harmonise environmental protection and profit is the formula students must imbibe since they are the future leaders. The retired cricketer said policymakers must ensure that corporations, while chasing growth, do not take their eyes off the goal to reduce environmental hazards. Kumble was speaking at an event in Bengaluru on “understanding hybrid as a mindset” last week.