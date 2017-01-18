Havells' margins contract in December quarter

Havells was among a few firms analysts were leaning on, to understand note ban impact on the consumer sector. But its December quarter (Q3) results were mixed. Analysts had subdued expectations and those polled on Bloomberg estimated revenues and net profit at Rs 1,388 crore and Rs 129 crore, respectively. But Havells exceeded those expectations by a comfortable margin. Consolidated revenues came at Rs 1,506 crore (up 13 per cent year on year) and net profit at Rs 153 crore (up 27 per cent year on year), helped by exceptional gains of Rs 18 crore. Segmental performance was in line with ...