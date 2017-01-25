HCL stands out in tough environment

HCL Technologies' revenue and profit figures were in line with expectations for the December quarter (Q3); many aspects help the company stand out. Sequential revenue growth (in dollar as well as in constant-currency terms) was higher than Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys's. Constant-currency revenue grew three per cent sequentially, whereas TCS's was up two per cent and Infosys's fell 0.3 per cent. Healthy deal wins and continued growth in two key verticals of infrastructure management services (IMS) and engineering and R&D (research and development) services ...