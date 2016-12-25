Devangshu Datta: Heading into the new year with a hangover

It's quite obvious that the remonetisation exercise will be nowhere near complete by December 30

It's quite obvious that the remonetisation exercise will be nowhere near complete by December 30

December is traditionally a low-volume month. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have financial year-ending coming up and everyone goes on holiday. This year, the smart money will also stay on the fence until there are news triggers and data points available. One theme is already visible. FPIs are moving to USD-denominated instruments and out of emerging markets. Central bank policy clarity is also emerging. The Federal Reserve has hiked USD policy rates. The European Central Bank has extended its bond-buying timeline and cut the monthly quantum. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the ...

Devangshu Datta