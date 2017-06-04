Heat over climate change

If US President Donald Trump’s refusal to re-affirm his country’s commitment to the crucial deterrence clause in the 68-year-old North Atlantic Treaty Organisation signalled a significant shift in the post-World War II order, his decision to exit the Paris climate accord unequivocally cedes the United States’ global leadership. Commentators have pointed to the fact that the deleterious effects of Mr Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Accord, a key campaign promise linked to reviving coal-mining jobs, may be leavened by an extraordinary coalition, of 10 state governors, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?