It is well known that government-owned have failed to keep up with private competition and new-age tech giants. However, a judge surprised everyone present in a courtroom with his critical comments on a state-owned telecommunications service provider during a recent hearing related to a high-profile murder case. When a plaintiff made a request for server call data logs from the public sector telecom operator, the judge said: “Not sure if the service provider in question would have provisions for that. These days it is only us judges and some other government servants who are left using their services.”