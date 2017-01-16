Hemmed in, UBS shuts P-note biz

Tighter rules and dwindling flows are taking a toll on issuers of participatory notes (P-notes) in the country, with top players heading towards the exit. According to sources, Swiss bank UBS has stopped issuing offshore derivative instruments (ODIs) or P-notes based on domestic securities from January 1. Foreign investors typically buy P-notes. UBS joins its European peer HSBC, which had shut P-note operations last year. Both brokerages were the among top 10 P-notes issuers in the country. Industry observers say more players are feeling the heat of change in ...
