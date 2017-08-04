High and happy

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has suggested that medical use of marijuana be legalised in the country, reported the Press Trust of India and Scroll.in last Sunday. She argued that medical marijuana could help cancer patients, and cited the examples of countries where marijuana had been legalised, resulting in less drug abuse. Ms Gandhi is not the first parliamentarian to bat for this — Tathagata Satpathy, a Lok Sabha member from Odisha, too, had suggested legalising weed, claiming it would help fight alcoholism and calling the ban on ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?