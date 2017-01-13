Higher European share to improve Endurance Technologies' margins

The stock of auto components supplier Endurance Technologies was up six per cent over the last three trading sessions after the company announced the start of commercial production at one of its units in Germany. Given the product mix which is predominantly machined casting for engine and transmission components, the European operations enjoy higher operating profit margins of 15 per cent as compared to the metric in India which is pegged at 12.5 per cent. Europe accounts for 30 per cent of the company's consolidated revenues. In addition to the improvement in revenues and margins, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?