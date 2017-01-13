Higher European share to improve Endurance Technologies' margins

Its operating profit margins in Europe, at 15%, are higher than those in India, at 12.5%

Its operating profit margins in Europe, at 15%, are higher than those in India, at 12.5%

The stock of auto components supplier Endurance Technologies was up six per cent over the last three trading sessions after the company announced the start of commercial production at one of its units in Germany. Given the product mix which is predominantly machined casting for engine and transmission components, the European operations enjoy higher operating profit margins of 15 per cent as compared to the metric in India which is pegged at 12.5 per cent. Europe accounts for 30 per cent of the company's consolidated revenues. In addition to the improvement in revenues and margins, ...

Ram Prasad Sahu