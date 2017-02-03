Higher volume aids Eicher's outperformance

Analysts see uptick in commercial vehicle sales due to pre-buying ahead of Apr 1 emission deadline

Eicher Motors posted results in line with expectations as consolidated revenues grew 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,835 crore, while operating profits were higher by 61 per cent to Rs 577 crore. As in the previous quarters, volume growth was led by the two-wheeler segment with Royal Enfield sales up 38 per cent to 173,000 units. This helped the operating profit margins for the two-wheeler business to improve by about 340 basis points year-on-year to 31.4 per cent. The two-wheeler business contributed about 63 per cent to consolidated operating profits. Commercial vehicle ...

Ram Prasad Sahu