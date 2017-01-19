Hindustan Zinc shines on higher volumes, payout hopes

Rising production and firm zinc prices to keep earnings momentum strong

Rising production and firm zinc prices to keep earnings momentum strong

Hindustan Zinc hit 52-week highs over the past week on volume growth and dividend expectations. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 296 on Wednesday before closing at Rs 289.5. The news of government seeking Rs 15,000-crore dividend from the company has sparked hopes of a good dividend yield. Business prospects have also supported Street sentiment on the stock. The company has reported record mined metal production of 276,000 tonnes for the quarter ended December, up 44 per cent sequentially, better than expectations of 30 per cent by IIFL. Zinc, lead, and silver production ...

Ujjval Jauhari