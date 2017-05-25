History lessons for current armymen

The Indian fighting man's spirit and his honour was first recorded in history by Herodotus

The Indian fighting man's spirit and his honour was first recorded in history by Herodotus

My favourite work of history is Jadunath Sarkar’s The Fall of the Mughal Empire. It tells of the period, just under a century, from a little after Aurangzeb’s death, to a little after 1800, when the British conquered India. It is drawn from primary sources (Sir Jadunath had Persian) and should be made compulsory reading in all Indian schools in all languages. I like it because it lays bare the character, or lack of, of the Indian ruler, soldier and citizen. On this I will write nothing else at this time, because I want to focus elsewhere. But according ...

Aakar Patel