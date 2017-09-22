Hit by Murphy's law

Ever experienced those days when the universe seems to be conspiring against you? Like, when you want nothing more than crisp toast dripping with butter, and the cook tells you there’s no bread in the fridge. So you send the driver for a loaf, but he calls to say his Paytm app is out of balance. Just as you think to settle for a cup of foaming coffee, you’re informed the milk’s gone sour. Some leftover pudding? Er, no, the wife gave it away to the dhobi to keep temptation away from the house. She might as well order the husband out too. These last days, first ...