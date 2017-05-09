TRENDING ON BS
A rule-based deviation from fiscal path
'Holy cow'

Vijay Shekhar Sharma the Paytm founder tweeted his amazement

Among the questions in examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission was one that asked candidates to name an Indian, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who found a place in the Time 2017 list of 100 most influential people in the world. The options were Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Mukesh Ambani, Sania Mirza and Sunita Narain. Sharma happens to be the right answer. When someone tweeted the question tagging Sharma, the Paytm founder tweeted his amazement. He replied with a series of emoticons and an addendum: “To be read as ‘Holy Cow’.”

