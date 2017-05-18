Home insecticides business takes sheen off Jyothy Labs' Q4

Weak show of the household insecticides business (under the brand name Maxo), which forms about a fourth of Jyothy Laboratories’ (Jyothy Labs’) revenue, pulled down overall growth in the March quarter (Q4). Consequently, the company’s consolidated revenue grew 4.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 446 crore, missing the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 478 crore. While peer Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), too, witnessed some pressure on its household insecticides revenues in Q4, this business grew four per cent; but for Jyothy Labs, the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?