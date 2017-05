Swedish retail giant IKEA, which plans to open its first store in the country in December, recently invited a few of its customers, who have since settled down in the country, to provide insights into the market and the potential customer. The discussion threw up a bleak picture of Indian customers: They would never assemble their own furniture, they were an “entitled” lot and that everyone had a help at home. The redeeming feature was the finding about women: They made all the decisions about at home.