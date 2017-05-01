Speaking to businessmen in Delhi, visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a compelling case for more Indians to visit his country. Saying that Turkey was emerging as a hot wedding destination among desi travellers, he invited Indians to enjoy their honeymoon in Turkey as well. Given the wave of sporadic terrorist attacks, particularly suicide blasts, that have rocked Turkey in the past year or so India Inc. was understandably apprehensive — but business leaders present at the occasion reserved their “observations” for their post-event huddle.