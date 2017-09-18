Hope for exporters on GST minuses

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has done well to recognise some ground realities. It recommended rate cuts on 40 commodities, rationalisation of cess on cars, amendments in the law to curb misuse by some suppliers of branded products, exemption from registration for inter-state supply of some products and job-work services, extension of dates for filing of returns, prescribing different deadlines for those with annual turnover of more than Rs 100 crore and the facility to amend the GST-TRAN-01 returns. Following other decisions, the finance minister constituted a Group of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?