Hope for exporters on GST minuses

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has done well to recognise some ground realities. It recommended rate cuts on 40 commodities, rationalisation of cess on cars, amendments in the law to curb misuse by some suppliers of branded products, exemption from registration for inter-state supply of some products and job-work services, extension of dates for filing of returns, prescribing different deadlines for those with annual turnover of more than Rs 100 crore and the facility to amend the GST-TRAN-01 returns. Following other decisions, the finance minister constituted a Group of ...