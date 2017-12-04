Hopes high on Suresh Prabhu's FTP

The commerce ministry will issue a revised Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 tomorrow, after a mid-term review. For preparatory work, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), has asked all its officers at the Delhi headquarters to attend office on all days of the week till the revised FTP is released. The 2015-20 policy was issued on April 1, 2015.

So, the mid-term review was due by end-September 2017. There were moves to advance this to coincide with introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws but that did not happen. The later deadline of September 30 was also not ...