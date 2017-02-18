As many as 13 sisters-in-law (bhabhi) are contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The familiar ones are Aparna Yadav (Lucknow Cantonment) and Dimple Yadav (Kannauj). Madhuri Verma, the wife of former MLA Dileep Verma, who is in jail, is contesting from Nanpara. Parmila Dhar Tripathi is fighting from Handia after her husband Rakesh Dhar Tripathi was jailed on a graft charge.
Alka Rai, the wife of slain Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Krishnanand Rai, is fighting the Mohammadabad seat from Ghazipur. The BJP has fielded Sanju Devi, the wife of Rambabu Gupta, who was killed in Ambedkarnagar. She is contesting from Tanda constituency.
Hoping to carry the legacy of their husbands forward
As many as 13 sisters-in-law (bhabhi) are contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls
Business Standard February 18, 2017 Last Updated at 20:45 IST
http://mybs.in/2UTRZiU
As many as 13 sisters-in-law (bhabhi) are contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The familiar ones are Aparna Yadav (Lucknow Cantonment) and Dimple Yadav (Kannauj). Madhuri Verma, the wife of former MLA Dileep Verma, who is in jail, is contesting from Nanpara. Parmila Dhar Tripathi is fighting from Handia after her husband Rakesh Dhar Tripathi was jailed on a graft charge.
- Banking conveinience on the go, anytime...anywhere
- Save Tax on Your Premium u s 80D
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Main Jahan, Mera Bank Wahan
- New to investing in shares?
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Your Loan Eligibility Holds the Key to Your Dream Home
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
- Why are More People Applying for Personal Loans?
Hoping to carry the legacy of their husbands forward
As many as 13 sisters-in-law (bhabhi) are contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly pollsAs many as 13 sisters-in-law (bhabhi) are contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls As many as 13 sisters-in-law (bhabhi) are contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The familiar ones are Aparna Yadav (Lucknow Cantonment) and Dimple Yadav (Kannauj). Madhuri Verma, the wife of former MLA Dileep Verma, who is in jail, is contesting from Nanpara. Parmila Dhar Tripathi is fighting from Handia after her husband Rakesh Dhar Tripathi was jailed on a graft charge.
Alka Rai, the wife of slain Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Krishnanand Rai, is fighting the Mohammadabad seat from Ghazipur. The BJP has fielded Sanju Devi, the wife of Rambabu Gupta, who was killed in Ambedkarnagar. She is contesting from Tanda constituency.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU