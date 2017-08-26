How big is Baba Ramdev's writ?

No bigger godman or yogi looms larger on the Indian scene today than Baba Ramdev — many previous ones, from Maharishi Mahesh Yogi to Dhirendra Bhramachari to Bhagwan Rajneesh aka Osha, can’t hold a candle to his lights. In a salivating new millennium twist to earlier healers of body and soul, Ramdev has scaled up spiritual therapy into an unprecedented retail empire in recent years. Revenues of his Patanjali Ayurveda, purveyors of more than 500 products from shampoos and ghee to noodles and “swadeshi” jeans, were estimated at Rs 10,000 crore this year, growing ...