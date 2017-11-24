How Chris Anderson wants to make TED Talks relevant to slum dwellers

Chris Anderson has been on a “fun journey” for the last 16 years, educating and enlightening audiences all over the world with TED Talks. Along the way he has achieved scale any media company would envy.

From a small annual event for the elite, which Anderson acquired in 2001, TED Talks videos generate 2.5 billion views annually today. Every year, the main TED conference and events add 300 talks while the independent, volunteer-run TEDx adds another 20,000. The repository has 2,600 main TED Talks and TEDx, held across 190 countries, and reached 100,000 talks last ...