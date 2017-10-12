How Goyal lost track of time

-
At an industry event, newly appointed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tried to make a virtue of his late arrival. He said his new portfolio had taken him back by a few decades when reading classics into the wee hours was a habit for him. These days, Goyal said, he was burning the midnight oil, learning more about his new ministry. The night before the event was one such, when he lost track of time while reading about the history of the Indian Railways and the impact it has on millions of Indians.
