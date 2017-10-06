How GST, note ban curbed festival noise

In West Bengal, television channels start a countdown for the Pujas about a month and a half in advance. The ticker at the corner of the screen tells you how many more days there are to go. Thanks to the Trinamool Congress regime, which has encouraged the Pujas as an industry, Durga Puja now comes much earlier than it did in my younger years. While earlier the official Pujas began only a week after Mahalaya, now they actually start from Mahalaya itself. So a five-day event has been masterfully turned into a 10-day one by Mamata Banerjee and all Bengalis bless her for it. More new clothes, ...