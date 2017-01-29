How India's political funding laws stack up to global peers

The laws relating to electoral and political funding have gained traction of late. Business Standard looks at the regulatory space regarding the funding of political activities and how they compare to other common law jurisdictions of the UK and the US India Contributions to political parties * The laws that govern electoral funding in India are the Representation of People Act 1951(RP Act), Conduct of Election Rules 1961, Companies Act 2013 and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 (FCRA) * There are no limits on contributions made by individuals ...

Sayan Ghosal