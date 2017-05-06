How Israel celebrated its national day - with La La Land, 'Kala Chashma'

National day receptions of countries are usually solemn and stuffy affairs held in the embassy or high commission premises, where formally dressed (some uniformed) guests mingle, eat, drink and go home (most national day invitation cards clearly indicate when you should arrive and what time you should leave).

But Israel’s national day party in the capital last week was the coolest ever. Minister of Youth Affairs Vijay Goel arrived, thankfully made no speech (no doubt in a hurry to get to the Polish Embassy for their national day, also on the same day).The Ambassador, Daniel Carmon made a short speech. After Jana Gana Mana and the Israeli national anthem Hatikvah (The Hope) had been sung, there was a short video. Everyone thought it would be about Israel. It wasn’t — it was about dancing. Then the music started. The Embassy wanted to celebrate in style: This is the 25th year of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. There was a professional DJ, high output speakers and retro music — jazz, indie pop (including Kala Chashma), even Spice girls and Macarena. The Ambassador opened the dancing and the natives went wild, especially when music played from La La Land (the film won six Oscars, including one for Best Director Damien Chazelle — the director is Israeli, as are four others who won awards for the film). The dancing went on till late into the night. he dessert ran out. But the wine flowed, so no one cared. During the short period when the bar was closed for the National Anthems, and glasses abandoned, a former Congress MP spotted a half-full glass of wine left by a departing guest, looked around and quickly poured it into his own glass. In short a good time was had by all.