How Manish Tewari has recovered lost ground

Tewari was the one who invited Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi to an interaction with the top bosses of the Atlantic Foundation

Those who said former information and broadcasting minister Manish Tewari had fallen out of favour with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi seem to be wrong. Tewari had declined to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Punjab on the grounds that he was facing medical problems. This was seen as a ploy to get out of fighting an election he thought he had no chance of winning. The air was thick with rumours that Gandhi had taken a dim view of this move. But it was Tiwari who invited Gandhi to an interaction with the top bosses of the Atlantic Foundation, an American think tank where Tewari is a fellow. Later, when Gandhi went to the US last month, it was Tewari who showcased him at a meeting hosted by the Atlantic Council. Clearly, lost ground has been recovered.
First Published: Sat, October 14 2017. 22:31 IST

