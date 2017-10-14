How Manish Tewari has recovered lost ground

Those who said former information and broadcasting minister Manish Tewari
had fallen out of favour with Congress
Vice-President Rahul Gandhi
seem to be wrong. Tewari
had declined to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Punjab on the grounds that he was facing medical problems. This was seen as a ploy to get out of fighting an election he thought he had no chance of winning. The air was thick with rumours that Gandhi had taken a dim view of this move. But it was Tiwari who invited Gandhi to an interaction with the top bosses of the Atlantic Foundation, an American think tank where Tewari
is a fellow. Later, when Gandhi went to the US last month, it was Tewari
who showcased him at a meeting hosted by the Atlantic Council. Clearly, lost ground has been recovered.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU