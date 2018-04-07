How Metro's Arvind Mediratta plans to capitalise on kirana opportunity

When we go back and listen to the recording of our conversation with Arvind Mediratta, we can hear ourselves launching into loud guffaws every now and then; quite often we are trying to stop the laugh short because we are not sure if an episode he has just narrated is entirely true or if he is just pulling a fast one.

Take his response to this question about whether he believes an average Indian can intellectually corner the American or the European in a flash. He says when he landed up in the US during an earlier assignment — and that would be barely five years ago — ...