How sector rotation works

Traders rotate through sectors during the results season. This is how it works: A market leader in a given sector declares results. There is, naturally, some focus on that stock and the price swings, depending on the consensus opinion of whether the results meet or beat expectations. That focus further translates into a focus on other players in the sector. Any business carries three elements of ‘risk’, for want of a better term. Every business must deal with variables that affect all businesses operating in the given region such as tax rates, infrastructure, per ...