How Sibal spent his birthday

Congress leader Kapil Sibal was on Tuesday at the forefront of raising the issue of discrepancies in currency notes introduced during the Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation decision. He first raised it in the Rajya Sabha in the morning and later addressed a press conference at the Congress national headquarters at 24, Akbar Road. Sibal argued that Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 currency notes of the “new Mahatma Gandhi series” the Reserve Bank of India introduced after demonetisation were not uniform. He said there were notable differences in the sizes and designs of the notes. An Opposition colleague quipped that it was for Sibal a nice day to make the revelation. It was Sibal’s birthday on Tuesday. Born on August 8, 1948, Sibal turned 69 on Tuesday.