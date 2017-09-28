How Sushma Swaraj wasted time at UN

The difference between a Japanese wife and an Indian one (true story) was once described roughly thus. The Japanese woman, according to Chie Nakane in her work Japanese Society, was culturally forced to be a silent sufferer. She had no recourse to externalise her frustrations, and any expression of anger was throttled by the rigid protocols of her society. The Indian woman, Ms Nakane said, could and would loudly complain when breaking point arrived. In slums and such close-spaced urban neighbourhoods, Ms Nakane, observed the frequently heard shrieking and recriminations of abused ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?