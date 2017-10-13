Lunch with BS: How Tech Mahindra's C P Gurnani once chose his own boss

India Inc’s promoters and chief executives usually hate any discussion on their pay packets. But C P Gurnani has no such problem. He says he is “extremely proud” of the fact that he became India’s highest paid CEO in FY17, with a total compensation of Rs 150 crore. “I am a self-made man from a very modest background,” he says. In any case, he firmly believes he has earned every one of those rupees. He hardly gets to see his family as he is abroad for more than 20 days a month to meet clients and employees. In fact, he now hates the sight of a plane ...