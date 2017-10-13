How to ace the girlfriend test

Three days ago, surprised to spot my son on a rare morning when he hadn’t headed for the gym, I couldn’t help saying, “Nice to meet you. Do you live somewhere close by?” These past few weeks, our son has been more absent than present, a migratory creature increasingly difficult to locate on the premises. My wife confirmed that he did, indeed, continue to cohabit amidst us because his dirty clothes could be found in the laundry basket. There were other clues that established his presence: The geyser would be switched on (but never off); his office driver would arrive ...