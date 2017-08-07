How to clean up the mess

A few weeks ago, I had written a piece on garbage and how the country seems to be filling up with dumpsites and unsorted trash. We can all see the magnitude of the problem if we stop to look around us and we can also see how little is being done to deal with it. Almost every few days, there are news stories in the dailies of courts asking municipal officials to grab a broom and get working — orders that seem to be falling on deaf ears so far. But of late, as the magnitude of the problem grows, I have met a few people working in the area and some private individuals who have ...