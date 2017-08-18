How to drive jinxes away

Do you ever have the feeling that you are jinxed? (My wife, of course, likes to believe I am the jinx.) Nevertheless, I can’t help feeling spooked every time there is news of another attack, because, in an unnerving way, I can’t help thinking, but I was just there. The timing may vary by a few weeks, or a few months, or even a few years, but it’s like a peculiar creepy-crawly sensation down one’s back that the bad guys are following you no matter where you are, and that some day they’ll catch up. Barcelona’s recent attack confirms the sentiment: ...